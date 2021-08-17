Vaccinations rise in last-place Miss., but so do infections

More people are getting vaccinated in Southwest Mississippi across the state as new COVID-19 cases spurred on by the delta variant surge, but the number of new infections is outpacing the vaccinations.
The state reported a three-day total of 7,839 infections for the weekend on Monday, which is up from the previous weekend’s three-day total of 6,912. These new cases followed record-setting daily infections late last week.
There were 52 deaths reported over the weekend, including a 13-year-old girl, the Mississippi Free Press reported.
The Medical Arts Building in McComb, where COVID-19 vaccinations are given in one drive-thru next to another one that gives tests, provided a good example of the situation Monday morning. The line for tests spilled onto Aston Avenue while the one for vaccinations only had three cars.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said Monday that the vast majority of patients being treated at the hospital were not vaccinated against the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital had 31 COVID-19 patients, five of whom had been vaccinated. Of the 10 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, just one had been vaccinated. None of the hospital’s five patients who had been put on a ventilator were vaccinated.
“We currently have more COVID-19 patients in our hospital than at any time during the pandemic,” Richardson said. “If we use all of our available tools — masks, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies — we can end this surge and ease the strain on our hospital.”
Meanwhile, the state’s health care system is still overwhelmed and intensive care unit availability is remains critical. Using the Standford Act, state officials contracted federal and private-sector assistance to alleviate pressure by setting up a 50-bed field hospital. With the shortage of beds tied more to staffing than actual bed space, officials also have requested more than 1,000 medical professionals to give more ICU and emergency room capacity.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the University of Mississippi Medical Center would be opening a second emergency field hospital in its parking garage to try to keep up with demand for beds.
Samaritan’s Purse, a international relief and nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, will set up the mobile ICU with help from staff at the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, the state’s only pediatric hospital.
UMMC officials said patients could receive monoclonal antibody treatment in a tent that would be set up at the hospital.
Pediatric cases continued to rise, with 18 children hospitalized across the state, including five in intensive care units, four of whom were on ventilators. Five children have died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Mississippi continues to remain at the bottom of the country in fully vaccinated population at 35.8% of the state fully vaccinated and 43.3% of the state having gotten at least one dose.
Pike County’s fully vaccinated population rose a percentage point to 33% as of Monday. Lawrence’s vaccination rate rose a point to 38%, Lincoln’s rose to 26%, Amite County’s rose to 24%, Franklin’s rose to 32% Wilkinson rose by two points to 40% and Walthall rose by one to 25%.
