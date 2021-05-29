A crash Thursday in Walthall County claimed the life of a Louisiana woman, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Patricia Hernandez Diaz, 35, of Tickfaw, La., died in the accident on Highway 48 West just before 2:30 p.m..
She was driving a westbound 2002 Ford F-250 towing a trailer loaded with lumber when the truck left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.