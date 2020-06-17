Shawanda N. Ratliff, 33, of McComb, died June 12, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home chapel in McComb. The Rev. Ronnie Magee will officiate. Burial will be in the Ratliff Estate.
Ms. Ratliff was born Feb. 23, 1987, in Hinds County.
