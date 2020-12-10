Summit extends mask mandate

With the rise of COVID-19 infections likely to continue throughout the holiday season, Summit officials extended the town’s face mask mandate by 60 days Tuesday night.
The board passed the measure without discussion on its consent agenda.
“The Christmas holiday season is here with people shopping in crowded stores, which creates an environment that could have the potential of spreading the virus,” Executive Order 103 reads. “The Mississippi State Department of Health has emphasized that we maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask.
“The Mayor and Town Council ... must look out for the health and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Summit.”
Summit, McComb and Magnolia all have mask mandates in place, while Pike County itself isn’t under any mandate since Gov. Tate Reeves lifted his executive order requiring the statewide wearing of face masks on Sept. 30.
Other area counties, including Amite, Lincoln, Lawrence and Franklin counties are all under a state mandate, targeting counties with the worst rates of infection.
In other business, the council:
• Renewed employee health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi with a supplemental policy with Amfirst with a 5.9% rate increase, bringing annual premiums to $91,130 to cover 15 employees.
The renewal keeps employee deductibles at $750.
• Accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Ed Silence.
• Reimbursed Detective Gerald Magee $25 for his registration fee for the Clear Path Behavioral Health Fair earlier this month.
• Hired Shawn Tyler as a full-time police officer.
