Katty Jackson, 20, of McComb, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, in Jackson.
Arrangements are pending with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Katty was born Jan. 4, 2000, in Centreville to David Jackson and Sherry Travis Jackson.
She attended school in Liberty during elementary and high school. Katty attended North Pike High School her senior year and graduated from North Pike. She attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she was working toward a degree in nursing.
Katty had many dreams and aspirations. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and doing hair. She loved movies and animals, especially her Bell Bell. Katty will be missed greatly by those that loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Murray Quine Travis and Juanita Travis, and AB Jackson and Sallie Jackson; also by her aunt, Elizabeth Cutrer.
She is survived by her parents, David Jackson of Liberty and Sherry Travis Jackson of McComb; a brother, David Jackson Jr. of McComb; a sister, Avery Anna Jackson of McComb; aunts and uncles, Quine and Tammy Travis, Emily Travis Brown and Angel San Martin, all of McComb, Johnny Travis of Jackson, Rose Travis of Fernwood, Alexander Dunn Jr. and Essie Jackson Dunn of Norwood, La., and Ernestine and Louis Dillon of McComb; special “second mothers,” Pamela Ramsey and Helen Spears; maw maw, Mere; along with numerous cousins, other relatives and many friends.
