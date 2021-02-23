Maryelizabeth Michelle Blount, 28, died Feb. 16, 2021.
Funeral arrangements will be taken care of by her brother, Devan Blount.
Mary was born May 11, 1992, to Frank and Debbie Blount.
Mary is survived by her son, Darol Thorpe IV; her mother, Debbie Blount; her brothers, Michael, Devan, James and Randy Blount; three nieces, Taylor, Izzabella and Nevaeh Blount; and two nephews, Hunter and Zachery Blount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.