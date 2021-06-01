Hopes brightened that many of the artifacts from the McComb Railroad Depot Museum could be saved after a massive fire destroyed the historic landmark Sunday.
The fire broke out in the north end of the building in where the museum’s office and archives were housed and spread further south, destroying the Amtrak waiting room in the middle part of the building.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze and limit it to the attic before it could make it to the south end — an old freight room that had been converted into museum space — and cut a hole in the wall so they could retrieve some of the exhibit pieces.
“Rough estimate is that 90% of the artifacts were housed in the south end of the building and could be saved,” McComb Fire Chief gary McKenzie said.
Firefighters initially managed to salvage some displays from the museum, including some brass bells, a few photos and some replica train engines kept in Plexiglas cases. McKenzie said firefighters later re-entered the building and salvaged even more artifacts.
The extent of the smoke and water damage to many of the priceless and rare items, some dating back to the city’s founding 149 years ago, wasn’t immediately known.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. Mc-Kenzie said a rigorous investigation will be done.
“I can promise you that every investigational tool will be used,” he said. “It’s an historic building. We’ve already contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to get their investigators down.”
He also was optimistic about the structure itself.
“Even though the damage looks terrible, a lot of the basic structure could be salvaged,” McKenzie said.
For many who had volunteered to make the museum into the attraction that it was, the fire was sickening.
“It’s absolutely awful. It’s heartbreaking. To me the depot was not just a building, it was the heart and soul of our city and so many people put so much work into this,” said Ganeath Daniel, a former museum board member and local historian. “The railroad retirees who are basically gone now, most of them, they were so proud of it and those of us who came along later we were so proud of it.”
Museum director Ralph Price, who spearheaded a large donation by the McComb Rotary Club a few years ago to expand the museum’s operations throughout the building, was stunned by the loss.
Price, who works in insurance, is familiar with the devastation fire can bring, but this was different, he said.
“It’s hard enough when it’s your family’s belongings, your family’s history, but when it’s the whole city’s history you can’t separate it,” he said. “A lot of times in a fire you’re just so devastated to begin with that you just have to remember that there are some things that are salvageable and you don’t think they are.”
The fire was raging by the time the southbound Amtrak made its scheduled 12:30 p.m. stop. Passengers still aboard could be seen taking photos of the tragic spectacle on their smartphones. The train eventually pulled to the southern end of the station after firefighters managed to sufficiently bat down the flames, and a conductor assisted a single disembarking passenger around the smoky mess as at least two passengers boarded.
It’s unclear what effect the fire will have on future Amtrak service. A call to Amtrak wasn’t returned.
The depot was built in 1901 and underwent a renovation and expansion in 1998 that added three rooms to the north end of the building, where the fire originated.
The museum was formed in 2000 and opened in 2003 with Winnie Len Howell and former car shop supervisor Edwin Etheridge leading the effort. The museum only took up the southernmost end of the building until 2013, when the Pike County Chamber of Commerce moved its offices out of the northern end of the depot and the museum took over that space. The room where the fire appeared to have started contained Etheridge’s old desk, Daniel said.
“This is the archives room and we had anything that was not in the museum but we wanted to keep and maybe have a rotational thing was kept in the archives room — lots of old pictures, some artifacts, a few lanterns, stuff like that,” Daniel said. “Anything that was in the museum but was not on display was in this room.”
Simmons Security, which operates the fire alarms in the building, received notice of alarm activations at 10:54 and 11:08 a.m.
Butch Williams, a railroad retiree who has spent countless hours volunteering at the museum and restoring the antique train display next to it, said he received a text message about the fire around 11:30 a.m. just as he was leaving church.
He looked on as firefighters fought the blaze and tried to calculate the scale of loss.
“All the documentation and all of that stuff has got to be gone because it was all in this office right here,” he said. “The whole thing is heart pine. It’s going to burn like crazy.”
Williams said the depot not only contained generations of railroad history, but it also was the place of a lot of lifelong memories for him.
“I was raised in that building. My uncle used to be a ticket clerk and operator. I would come down here and stay with him when I was 5 or 6 years old,” he said.
Williams, like many men from McComb, ended up getting a job on the railroad, too.
“It’s a place I had been going in and out of all my life,” he said of the depot.
City administrator David Myers said the city owns the depot and has insurance on the building, while the railroad depot museum has coverage on its contents. He said city and museum officials would meet in the next few days to discuss how to proceed with the rebuild. He hoped the city board would make replacing the building a priority.
“We’re going to figure out what happened to the building first and then go from there,” he said.
Myers said he planned to meet with Price soon to discuss the future of the building and museum.
“He and I are going to have a conversation as early as next week, start talking about a way forward on getting the building back,” Myers said. “The building is obviously a historic building.”
Myers said he hoped the depot could be rebuilt to its original condition, adding that city hall should have architectural plans dating back to the renovation in the 1990s.
“I would see the city board making this a priority, along with the folks in the community, especially with this building having the railroad history that it has,” he said. “The city is very proud of this. This took a lot of money. This a like a crown jewel for us.”
After a couple of hours fighting the blaze, towering flames became smoky embers, and the charred frame of the building dripped with water.
J.J. Brock stood with his wife Ruth at the top of the nearby bridge linking downtown with east McComb and looked on in disbelief.
He had a few old photos that he had given copies of to the museum, but he kept the originals.
“I had 40 years out there and my grandpa had 50 years here. I worked in Jackson all the way down. I was an electrician,” he said. “Whenever (the trains) stopped moving they called me. Everything on it is electric.”
The sad sight of it all was a lot to digest.
“Heartbreaking. That’s really part of our lives, the McComb area, really the whole southwest area,” he said.
