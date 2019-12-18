In addition to the widespread damage documented throughout Amite County, Monday’s tornado blitz left severe damage in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Civil Defense Director Clifford Galey said Tuesday morning that he estimates structural damage affected between 25 and 30 buildings on Monday. He said about half of damaged structures are residences.
Galey said many trees and power lines were knocked down.
He said two people sustained minor injuries in the storm.
Galey was organizing a damage assessment team Tuesday morning.
Much of Bogue Chitto Road west of Interstate 55 was blocked off by sheriff’s deputies Monday evening as numerous trees and power lines choked the rural thoroughfare. Several structures appeared to be badly damaged and sheet metal could be seen strewn about high up in the trees.
Franklin County appeared to escape the storm mostly unscathed, with lots of trees and power lines down but significant structural damage sustained to just one building, Franklin County Civil Defense Director Mark Thronton said.
One home sustained minor damage on Enterprise Road, just south of Roxie, he said. There were no reports of injuries.
The storm caused considerable power outages that persisted into Tuesday evening. Entergy showed about 100 lingering outages in Walthall County on Tuesday afternoon and another 100 in Amite County.
Entergy customer service director Dusty Shack said their systems were lucky to escape without taking much damage. He said they experienced some outages in Tylertown and in the Southern Pines region but that most of the outages caused by the storm were on other electric systems.
Magnolia Electric Power showed between 350 and 400 lingering outages running from Liberty to Bogue Chitto mostly along a line due north-northeast, following Highway 569.
Entergy’s outages in Walthall County were mostly confined to the Lexie Community south of Tylertown, which the National Weather Service reported Monday was in the path of a tornado that spun out of Washington Parish, La., to the south. County Civil Defense Director Royce McKee was not immediately available for comment. Sheriff Kyle Breland did not return a call seeking comment.
Lawrence County escaped the storm with no injuries, minor damage to a home and other structural damage limited to two chicken houses, Sheriff Lessie Butler said.
Butler said there was one reported downed power line on Highway 43 near St. Paul Church. He said power to the line was restored Monday evening.
