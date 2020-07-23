The age of those falling ill to COVID-19 is shifting downward in Mississippi and Pike County, with millennials and Generation Z rivaling Baby Boomers in infection rates, according to state health data.
For the week ending July 18, people between the ages of 18 and 29 have taken over as most-infected age group in both the state and in Pike County.
“We are coming to you today to continue to raise the alarm on this deadly virus,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday during his daily coronavirus briefing.
“I can remember at what we thought was the height of COVID-19, when we have 1,500 cases in a week we had it bad.
“We report over 1,500 cases today. What does that mean? The spread of the virus is bad, but some of you would argue that it is not that bad.
“These numbers aren’t as big as you see in Florida ... but the absolute number wasn’t important. Remember what our goal was. It was to work together to make sure every Mississippian who needed health care got it.”
State health officials said Pike County added 25 cases on Wednesday for a total of 649 since March.
The state confirmed 1,547 new cases on Wednesday, representing a one-day total that’s the second highest ever reported in the state. The highest was Tuesday’s total of 1,635. Since March, 47,071 cases and 1,423 deaths have been identified in the state.
Reeves said hospitals in central Mississippi have two intensive care beds among them.
“It would be a bad day to be a central Mississippian and have an accident today,” he said.
Reeves also noted that even President Donald Trump has begun advocating the wearing of face masks, and if the value of wearing face masks is a debate rooted in politics, then Reeves said people can either wear a mask as a show of loyalty to Trump or to “spite him” — and that goes for himself, too.
“If you think I am doing a good job as a governor, wear a mask,” he said. “If you think I am worthless at my job, why don’t you prove me wrong and wear a mask and stay socially distant?”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs called the deaths due to the virus “staggering,” noting that despite the fact that there are fewer deaths among younger demographics, there are deaths nonetheless.
Dobbs noted there were two pediatric patients in the ICU as of Wednesday, 10 under the age of 18 have died and a 20-year-old died Tuesday.
“That is absolutely astounding,” he said.
Dobbs took a moment to explain what it means if the hospital system has to move into crisis care, a situation that would develop if hospital resources became strained past overcrowding.
“Crisis care means your loved one is going to be in a room with 100 other people and you can’t see them,” he said, adding that patients will be in military barrack-style rooms and at a certain point, doctors will have to choose which patient gets a ventilator and who does not.
Dobbs also implored people to avoid mass gatherings, blasting people for ignoring warnings and continuing to show no restraint in crowds.
“The crowd situation is killing us,” he said. “When we put a lot of people together —indoors or outdoors — it is going to spread the virus.”
Reeves emphasized unity in the state against the virus. He said the first step to slowing the spread is to wear a mask. If everyone in Mississippi wore a mask for four to six weeks, Reeves said the virus would be under control again.
“Let’s come together as a state. Let’s come together as a people,” he said. “What is in the past is in the past. We can’t change what we did two week ago, but we can change what we are doing today.”
It is also important to remember that the data on confirmed cases the state produces today will be reflected in more hospitalizations and deaths later, and none of the current data reflects the true number of known cases, which is surely higher.
Dobbs said the state is getting punished for what its people did weeks ago. About 225 of patients in Wednesday’s 1,547 newly confirmed cases will be hospitalized in a healthcare system that is already feeling stressed to the point of breaking, Dobbs predicted.
Data for Pike County released by state health officials on Wednesday shows that for the week ending July 18, 18- to 29-year-olds had the most cases at 113, followed by people in their 60s, at 100.
Most new cases are not associated with long-term care facility outbreaks, although 48% of the county’s deaths have come from those facilities.
Blacks have the most cases in Pike County, at 55.6%, while whites have had 40.5% of the cases. According to Census data, Pike County’s racial makeup is 54.1% black and 43.8% white.
Deaths also follow these lines, with whites accounting for 44% in Pike County and Blacks accounting for 56%.
In other daily virus numbers Wednesday, Lincoln County rose by four cases to 622, Amite County added six cases for a total of 151, Franklin added four for a total of 78, Lawrence went up by 14 and stands at 222, Walthall County added 19 for a total of 372 and Wilkinson rose by five cases for a total of 134.
