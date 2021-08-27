Ida on the way

Southwest Mississippi is bracing for a potential Category 4 hurricane that local officials warned Friday may bring winds stronger than Hurricane Katrina’s brutality on Sunday — the 16th anniversary of the benchmark 2005 storm.
“This storm has a lot of potential,” were the first words Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said to a group of local officials, first responders and school officials gathered in the emergency management headquarters at McComb’s Fire Station No. 4 Friday afternoon. “It bears watching for all of us.”
Pike County and neighboring counties bordering the Louisiana state line were under a hurricane warning Friday afternoon, as were Louisiana parishes to the south.
Ida reached Category 1 strength and was 145 miles east of the western tip of Cuba at 2 p.m. Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph moving northwest at 15 mph.
Its similarities with Katrina were becoming more apparent Friday as it st a course to move over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and rapidly strengthen ahead of a Sunday landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast, possibly as a Category 4 storm.
“All those spaghetti models are pretty tight,” Coghlan said, noting the predicted path of the storm cuts through Amite County. “Confidence is high that there will be a significant impact to us.”
Pike County can expect sustained winds between 58 and 73 mph and gusts of 100 mph, with potential for even stronger winds since it’s so close to the projected path of the storm. There is also potential for between 8-10 inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday, Coghlan said.
With the high winds and exceedingly wet ground, Coghlan expects a lot of trees will fall down over the storm.
“We have too many trees and limbs for that not to happen,” he said. “The wind will be a factor. The ground is pretty wet right now and 4 or 5 inches of rain from now to Sunday night can make a lot of difference in moving trees.”
He expects the county to also come under a flash flood warning as well, noting swells in the Bogue Chitto and Tangipahoa rivers.
There is one key difference between Ida and Katrina: Katrina struck to the east of Pike County, putting it on the “safer” western side. Ida will strike to the west, putting Pike County on the perilous eastern side, where hurricanes tend to spin off violent tornados.
Coghlan warned first responders to be ready and make sure residents are ready as well.
“I just want to make sure everyone is aware that this is serious and to take it seriously and do not underestimate it,” he said.
People seemed to be taking it seriously all over McComb on Friday. Store shelves were mostly empty of water, bread, toilet paper and other staples. Gas pumps stayed fairly occupied at convenience stores near Interstate 55, where the volume of traffic was noticeably more dense in northbound lanes.
Coghlan said preparedness is key, and everyone should have supplies ready, including water for drinking and sanitization, three days worth of non-perishable foods, batteries, flashlights, a first aid kit and other medial supplies, along with cleaning and personal sanitation items.
Some evacuation orders had been issued ahead of the storm. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered everyone outside the city’s levees to leave, as well as residents with medical conditions.
The National Weather Service expected the storm to make it to major hurricane status before making landfall, then weakening quickly back to a tropical storm while moving through Louisiana.
Coghlan and Magnolia Electric spokesperson Lucy Shell said they expect extended power outages. Shell said the electric cooperative had pulled in help from utility companies from Oklahoma and Florida that should reach Mississippi this weekend.
Shell urged people with medical conditions that require electricity to treat to have a backup plan, whether a generator in their home or relocating to a place with power.
Medical officials at the meeting noted all of the Southwest Mississipi Regional Medical Center clinics would be closed and all appointments made for Monday were canceled in anticipation for the storm.
Coghlan filed a request with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to open the storm shelter, on Quinlivan Road. He anticipates approval and the building opening up by 6 p.m. today.
He said he also anticipates having daily meetings with first responders after the storm clears out.
As of Friday, school officials at the meeting said there were working to decide if school would be canceled and making their plans of action.
