One person in Mississippi has died from COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated against the virus, Mississippi State Health Department reported.
There had been 78 “breakthrough” infections — where people contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated — statewide as of Tuesday.
There were 647,387 fully vaccinated people in Mississippi as of Wednesday morning, according to state health data.
“If you think of the several hundred thousand cases that we’ve had of COVID and if you put that into perspective with the total number of folks who’ve been vaccinated, we’re talking about less than 80 cases,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We’re still looking at the breakdown of that data to get some more details regarding who we are seeing this in mostly, and we’ll have more information to provide for that.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also pointed out that the relatively small number of breakthrough cases was not entirely unexpected.
“We knew that we would see some because it’s not 100% effective at preventing any illness. It’s been, fortunately, an uncommon thing,” Dobbs said.
The Health Department declined to provide information on the person who died from the breakthrough case, including where they lived.
A statement released by the department Tuesday after the health officials’ video conference again emphasized the rarity of breakthrough cases.
“Of those 78 breakthrough cases, only one individual died of COVID-19. This demonstrates how well the vaccine is working — so far 635,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated,” the statement reads.
