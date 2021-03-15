Guard official speaks on service

Maj. Tommy Mitchell said he learned to fight by being a bouncer at a Hattiesburg bar, but he learned to serve by joining the National Guard.
Seeing every speaking opportunity as a recruiting event, the administrative officer for the McComb-based 1st Infantry, 155th Battalion gave an overview of the military service made up of civilian-soldiers.
As the local administrative officer, “Mostly what I do is make sure the traditional soldier is successful for what they have to do,” he said.
While the Guard has been called on to fight America’s wars overseas for the better part of 20 years, Mitchell said its mission is rooted in domestic operations, including responding to natural disasters.
For the past year, the National Guard has been a citrical part of public health, with medics fanned out across Mississippi helping to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
“That’s something that we’re doing all throughout the state that we’re providing as a community service,” Mitchell said. “That’s one of the core tenets of what we do. It’s a service we provide to our neighbors, to our communities and our friends.”
The McComb unit is part of a combat brigade team that is on rotation for overseas deployments and has had two year-long tours in Iraq and another in Kuwait and other countries.
People who sign up for the Guard do so with the understanding that combat is part of the job.
“We do this. This is what we do,” said Mitchell, who has deployed with the Guard and as a NATO soldier five times to the Middle East and the Balkans. “It is not going away, it is just who we are.”
Mitchell said he’s seen the world through his service and he’s learned a lot of valuable skills.
More than 100 soldiers who serve with the unit are “citizens who work and provide services here,” he said, adding that the Guard can provide training for marketable job skills and money for a college education.
Of course, there is more time devoted to service, with the old schedule of one weekend a month and to weeks in the summer mostly a thing of the past, with greater commitments for time.
‘The biggest factor in that is time. … We can’t give you your time back,” Mitchell said. “We have to have that extra time to get that extra training.”
Some of the training includes computer skills, communication skills, radio skills, truck driving and heavy machinery operation.
Mitchell said six universities in Mississippi offer full tuition to members of the National Guard, in addition to the GI Bill funds they receive for college.
And more held is needed, Mitchell said.
“The Guard is hurting pretty bad on strength,” he said. “We need younger people with stronger backs and better knees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.