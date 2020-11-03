Hyde-Smith: Keep Miss. conservative

With precious time running out and polls showing a tight race, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger Mike Espy made campaign stops in McComb on Saturday as part of a whirlwind bus tour across the state leading up to today’s election.
Hyde-Smith, 61, a Republican, spoke to several dozen supporters at First United Pentecostal Church of McComb after speaking in Natchez and before heading to Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel.
As this was taking place, Espy was greeting supporters at the East McComb Activities Field.
The election is a rematch between the two candidates, who first faced off in 2018, when Hyde Smith won with about 8% of the vote. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her earlier that year to replace former Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired.
Polls released this past week show she has a similar lead over Espy, who claims his own polling shows a tied race.
“I am so thankful that she is our United States senator. In a day that we need a conservative voice leading us, we have one in Senator Smith,” First United Pentecostal Church pastor the Rev. Terry Ballard said in introducing Hyde-Smith. “Some have said, Sen. Smith, that we are fighting for the soul of our nation, and I agree with that totally.”
The “fighting for the soul of our nation” reference was a play on Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign mantra.
Hyde-Smith, a former state senator from Brookhaven who served as state agriculture commissioner before being tapped to serve in Washington, said it was God’s will for her to take the job when Bryant asked her.
She said her votes to confirm Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were some of her biggest actions taken as a senator.
“I didn’t know I was going to go through the Kavanaugh (confirmation). I didn’t know I was going to go through impeachment. And I sure didn’t know I was going to go through the coronavirus,” she said.
She said confirming Barrett to the court could bring about a sea change in abortion laws.
“To get to cast that vote for her and to get to stand up for unborn babies — the conversation of abortion on demand at a full term, what world are we living in?” Hyde-Smith said.
Well aware of her religious surroundings, Hyde-Smith said she believes “God is with” President Donald Trump.
“God chose him to lead this country, I believe that with all my heart,” she said.
In addition to the Supreme Court confirmations, Hyde-Smith noted that she secured funding for developments at Lake Okhissa as one of seven provisions she was able to include in the Farm Bill.
“Lake Okhissa, that was a big, big thing that we put in the Farm Bill,” she said.
If re-elected, Hyde-Smith said she’s working with Trump on a plan to make insulin available for 99 cents a vial.
“We are working hard. I am taking on the pharmaceutical companies. ... There is no reason insulin should cost what it costs,” she said. “Rural health care is so important to me and diabetes is so prevalent. And they’re paying more than the market demands and it’s just a gouge.”
Hyde-Smith, who never mentioned Espy by name during her stop, said she’s glad to serve in Washington, but she’s happier when she comes home to Mississippi.
“We live in Brookhaven. We run the sale barn up there. I love home just as much as anybody, but I know that this is what I need to be doing,” she said. “I’m from Lawrence County and I can be as tough as anything you ever dealt with, but I was put there to fight that battle.”
