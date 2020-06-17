Nancy Jane Thomas Johnson, 71, of McComb died June 10, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Peoples Undertaking Co., followed by graveside service at noon at Fernwood Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Banks officiating.
Mrs. Johnson was born Jan. 21, 1949, in Monticello, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie Thomas.
Nancy was the owner and chef at Kountry Kitchen. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Jasper County Trading School. She attended Southwest Milwaukee Junior College.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Johnson Sr.; brothers, Charlie, John, Howard and Joseph Jr.; and one sister Mattie Gotell.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Robert C. (Rhonda) Johnson Jr.; one daughter, Jackie (Frank) Holmes; six grandchildren, Demetria Johnson, Jalesia, Robert and Jaylen Holmes, Robert III and Rayla Johnson; one great-grandchild, A’Miracle Holmes; two brothers, William (Gwen Catching) Thomas and Harrison (Geraldine) Thomas; two sisters, Mary Depass Matthews and Betty (Calvin) Greffenreid; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and special friends.
