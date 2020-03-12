With the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a rapidly encroaching and novel form of coronavirus, local infectious disease experts and doctors are working to put testing and disease monitoring protocols into place.
There haven’t been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pike County, but neighboring states of Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee have seen confirmed cases, including in New Orleans and Memphis.
The virus has infected more than 120,000 people worldwide since the initial outbreak in China and has caused more than 4,000 fatalities, making it deadlier than other outbreaks in recent memory, including swine flu and SARS.
Confirmation of cases isn’t a quick process and that’s owed to many factors. For example, many who are exposed to the virus never develop symptoms, and if they do they are likely to experience mild symptoms and may not check themselves into a medical office for analysis.
As of Wednesday, there were no reported cases in Mississippi, although some resident have been tested.
“No news is good news,” Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Infection Preventionist Tammy Bacot, R.N., said. “We still don’t have any confirmed cases, but that will probably change.”
Even though there haven’t been any confirmed cases in the area, it could be a matter of time before the coronavirus hits locally.
So what happens if someone suspects they may have been exposed to coronavirus?
The hospital is working with the State Department of Health and the Mississippi Hospital Association to put into place protocols developed years ago as part of the state’s pre-pandemic plan. That includes robust and detailed information sharing between government agencies and local providers and the adherence to established state testing protocols, Bacot said.
It’s not quite as simple as walking into the office of a primary care physician, after-hours clinic or emergency room and requesting a test.
If someone suspects they may have been exposed to the virus, Bacot asks they call their healthcare provider as soon as possible.
“If anyone in our community thinks they may have been exposed, call your doctor or the ER to let them know ahead of time so they can better prepare,” she said.
Although many people appear to be stocking up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water, Bacot said the best way to prevent illness is by following the principles always suggested during flu season — thorough hand-washing, covering coughs and keeping a good distance of about six feet from other people.
“We’ve ramped up environmental cleaning, but hand hygiene always has been the best option,” she said.
The virus can live in the air for several hours and on hard surfaces for up to three days, according to government tests, so disinfecting those surfaces can help keep people safe.
She doesn’t recommend stockpiling supplies, but she said those who are more vulnerable to the virus, including the elderly, asthmatic and those with suppressed immune systems should keep about a two-week supply of essential medicines and food in case they become too ill to leave their residences.
While many illnesses, including season allergies, hay fever, influenza and the common cold produce similar symptoms, such as a fever and runny nose, people with the coronavirus will exhibit specifically a fever with an acute effect on the respiratory system, causing lung and chest pain and shortness of breath. Severe cases can develop into pneumonia, which is when the virus becomes more dangerous.
People who suspect they may have the virus should consult a physician, who will determine whether their symptoms warrant further investigation.
Upon that doctor’s determination that the individual is indeed a suspected candidate, the case will be taken to the Mississippi Department of Health.
There, the primary care physician will consult with an expert doctor about details of that specific case and those doctors will decide if a test should be performed.
Southwest received testing kits at the beginning of last week and is stocked and prepared to test potential carriers, Bacot said.
All tests are run at the state lab in Jackson.
Meanwhile, the virus appears to have waned in China, where it was first detected, as it has shifted west toward Europe and North America.
Bacot said this virus, like others, will generally lose its momentum.
“This too shall pass,” Bacot said. “It will ramp up and ramp down. It always does.”
