Clyde Marcus Moak, 84, of Summerville, S.C., husband of Gilma Henriquez Moak, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at Veterans Victory House.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, with services there 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial is at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner, S.C.
Clyde was born Dec. 25, 1936, in McComb, son of William and Alice Vaughn Moak.
A Vietnam veteran, he served over 22 years in the U.S. Navy, sailing around the world and serving as a company commander both at San Diego and Great Lakes Recruit Training Command. Clyde also worked as an electrician at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for 12 years.
Clyde strongly believed in helping others, a trait he passed to his children. He could be found performing good deeds for friends and strangers, offering a funny story or waving to a neighbor when walking the dog.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Moak; and sister-in-law, Nettie Moak.
Survivors including his wife Gilma of 50 years are two children, Connie Moak of Summerville and Clyde Moak II (Elizabeth) of Roanoke, Va.; three grandchildren, Christopher Moak, Nathaniel Moak and Michael Moak.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Share condolences at www.jamesadyal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.