Billy Austin Jones, 92, passed away under hospice care at his daughter’s home in Opelousas, La., on Sept. 14, 2020.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Bill Poole officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Harperville Memorial Park in Harperville. Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Brandon has been entrusted with arrangements.
Bill was born in Steele on Aug. 29, 1928, and raised in Harperville. He was the fifth of nine children born to C.C. “Carl” and Susie Warren Jones.
At age 19, Bill went to work for the United Gas Co. in Forest. He worked for them through many name changes for 40 years, retiring in 1987 as district manager at the Opelousas Entex office.
Billy married his childhood sweetheart, Peggy Britt, on Aug. 18, 1950. They had four children together. Their lives together took them from Harperville to Forest and then to Biloxi.
In 1959, they moved to DeRidder, La., in 1974 to Bogalusa, La., then in 1984 to Opelousas. After retirement, they moved back to Mississippi, settling in Summit.
In March 2020, they moved to an assisted living center in Lafayette, La., to be closer to their daughters. Then in May, they moved to a nursing home in Maurice, La.
In his younger days, Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life, he developed a love for golf, which he played until his health didn’t permit. Then, he and Peggy enjoyed riding the roads of their beloved Mississippi and spending time with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Billy was a faithful member of Johnston Chapel UMC in Summit. He was also a Mason.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, C.C. “Carl” and Susie Jones; his eight siblings, Joe, Charles, Lloyd, Marion, Ollihu and Laura Jones, Sue Laney and Peggy Whitmire; and his two sons, Billy Austin Jones Jr. and Steven Britt Jones.
Bill will be sorely missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Britt Jones; his daughters, Christal “Christy” Jones and Suzanne Jones Eades (John) of Opelousas; grandchildren, Jacob Jones (Ashley) of DeRidder, La., Brittany Eades Brown (Ian) of Arnaudville, La., Sarah Jones Smith (Brandon) of DeRidder and Patrick Eades (Maggie) of Ville Platte, La.; great-grandchildren, Ella Eades, Jillian Brown, Madison and Cheyenne Jones, Kinsley, Kinton and Tori Smith, Andress and Charley Eades; and step-great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bryce Smith.
Pallbearers will be John Eades, Pat Eades, Ian Brown, Brandon Smith, Kinton Austin Smith and Robert Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., or to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit.
