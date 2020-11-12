The McComb city board on Tuesday narrowly adopted an ordinance regulating homeless shelters that advocates have pleaded for over the past year.
Passage of the ordinance originally failed on a 1-4 vote, with selectmen Micheal Cameron, Devante Johnson, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voting against it and Selectman Ronnie Brock casting the lone vote in favor. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
Johnson said he opposed the measure because he believed it handcuffed those who wanted to start a shelter.
“We didn’t pass the ordinance so you can open up your shelter,” he said. “My vote against the particular ordinance was that I don’t agree with the regulations that are coming with it. I thought it would be better for you to be able to open without this. This is going to tie your hands.”
But prospective shelter owner Emma Stewart and Greater Hope Ministry Homeless Shelter founder Sarah Conerly said they believed it’s crucial to have the rules in place.
Conerly added that no matter what the board did, her shelter would remain open to those in need.
“You have closed the door to a women’s shelter in the city of McComb,” Stewart said. “I planned on getting up here and saying thank you, and then I figured one day you would look back at your term and say, ‘The best thing I ever did was for the homeless people of McComb,’ and it breaks my heart.”
Stewart's impassioned speech kept the discussion going, with the board asking Stewart why she felt it was necessary to have the ordinance. She explained that her lawyer would not let her buy the property she wanted for the women’s shelter unless there was an ordinance.
“The attorney’s issue with this is that somewhere down the road you are going to pass an ordnance about shelters, and it isn’t going to coincide with what we are trying to do,” Stewart’s son Jamie said.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham told the Stewarts that they could still open a shelter without the ordinance and that the lawyer was setting an obstacle, not the board. Johnson said the lawyer was “not giving her accurate advice.”
The Stewarts did not budge, and eventually, Zoning, Inspections and Permit’s Department Director Henry Green chimed in.
“I don’t think it is a good idea not to pass the ordinance because it sounds like to me you all are saying, ‘If it is not in the ordinance, then you can do it.’ That is a whole ’nother bag of worms.
“If that is the case, there are so many things that can open that aren’t in our ordinances,” he said. “The ordinance is in place to help govern the homeless shelter.
“I did this for the protection of the city,” said Green, who wrote the homeless shelter ordinance based on the city’s existing zoning laws. “I am not going to call 50 people and say, ‘Hey, come open a homeless shelter.’ That is not my agenda. I am only doing what I think is necessary to protect the city.”
The ordinance establishes guidelines for living conditions, management and building codes for homeless shelters.
Johnson made a motion to reconsider the ordinance, which passed 5-0, and with little added discussion, the board voted 5-0 to adopt the ordinance upon reconsideration. Brock, joined by Cameron, Johnson, Tullos and Williams approved it.
“We believe that God wants this, and we are willing to do this,” Stewart said.
Conerly has 90 days after the ordinance is enacted to comply with the new changes. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted the ordinance has to be published in a legal advertisement and 30 days after it runs it will become official. She will also have to obtain a privilege license to continue to run her shelter.
