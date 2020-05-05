Ammie Dillon, 92, passed from this life on April 27, 2020, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. April 29 at Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Meadville. The Rev. Leon Wallace officiated, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Dillon was born April 18, 1928, in Franklin County to Nick and Martha Ratliff Nordan.
She was a homemaker and loving mother of two sons, a devoted wife to her husband Prentiss for 73 years, and was a member of Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Franklin County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill and his wife Patty; two brothers, Wince Nordan, and William Nordan; and three sisters, Clara B. Davis, Barbara Jones and Rosie Allen.
Mrs. Dillon is survived by her husband, Prentiss Dillon; her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Mary Dillon; one grandson, Joseph; and one great-grandson, Avery.
A special thank you to Camellia Estates, Compassus Ministries, Archie Campbell and Wanda Newman for their loving care the last several years.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pilgrims Rest Cemetery Fund.
