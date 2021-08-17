Southwest Mississippi Community College has students on campus once again in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Dr. Steve Bishop told trustees last week that students had moved onto campus for the fall semester.
“We are excited and anxious to get this semester started,” Bishop said. “We’re disappointed that we need to think about wearing masks.”
He said students, faculty and staff would be asked to wear masks inside buildings while going in and moving around the buildings. Masks can be pulled down in classes when everybody is settled and instructors are doing most of the talking.
“We hope we have a full semester,” Bishop said. “We do not want to have to shut down and go to virtual learning. That is our last resort.”
Another move by the college to protect students and hopefully prevent shutdowns is to offer vaccinations for COVID-19 on campus.
For a different kind of protection, the college had attorney John Hooks of the Adams and Reese firm to speak about use of social media and the need to have a “healthy paranoia” about posting things online.
“A lawyer came and actually tried to help keep us out of litigation,” Bishop joked.
He noted that football and soccer seasons begin soon for the college’s teams, and he welcomed North Pike back to playing football at John I. Hurst Stadium as well.
The college recently hosted state Bureau of Buildings officials and legislators to tour campus and learn about infrastructure needs.
Bishop said he told the visitors about moving his daughter into the 47-year-old women’s dorm.
Sen. John Reed from the Gulf Coast “said ‘it sounds like you need a new dorm,’ and I said that’s what I was driving at,” Bishop said.
The community college system’s money is appropriated to the system rather than to individual colleges, but bureau officials and legislators said they would help SMCC if they can, Bishop said.
In other business, the board:
• Learned administrators want to purchase a new 36 to 40-passenger bus for the college using federal money from the CARES Act or the American Recovery Plan Act.
• Removed old weights and weight racks from the inventory so they can be sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.