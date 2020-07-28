McComb native's book on NFL players recuperation out in late August

McComb native Ted Jackson’s nose for news helped him in his decades of work as a photojournalist at the New Orleans Times-Picayune and now as a published author.
What started out as an assignment on homelessness in the Crescent City eventually blossomed into a book.
Jackson was taking photos when a man said to him, “You ought to do a story about me” — words that would become the title of Jackson’s book. The man was former NFL player Jackie Wallace, who had played in three Super Bowls before falling into a cycle of addiction, poverty and recovery.
Jackson’s book on his 30-year friendship with Wallace goes on sale Aug. 25.
“It’s been a whirlwind and I was telling a friend Thursday, ‘What made me think that I can do this?’ is the question that kept coming to my mind,” Jackson said. “Honestly it has been God-driven and it has been amazing how one thing led to another and one door opened into another. Jackie had a story to tell and he wanted to tell it and it was so powerful.”
Jackson’s original idea for his book was supposed to highlight 20 different people but his agent suggested a change after reading a story he wrote on Jackie and his encounter with him.
“I sent this proposal to an agent, kind of as a cold call and she opened it up a day after the big story ran in the paper,” he said. “She read it in a big edition in New York and she said, ‘I just read your proposal yesterday and she said this chapter is your story and this is what you need to focus on.’ I give her a lot of credit for that.”
Given the green light for the book, Jackson had to tell stories with the written word as effectively as he had done through photography — something he admits having a lot of experience with.
“Not much, in my career” he said. “It was a few little essays here and there that I just felt like I wanted to try and my editors were coaching me along. During the 10-year anniversary of (Hurricane) Katrina I had an idea to find the people I photographed during Katrina and see where they were now. I had the idea and they needed a profile piece. My editors said, ‘Why don’t you just try to write those yourself?’ and I did and they were a success.”
In the book, Jackson highlights how he met Wallace and how his encounter with him while on assignment helped get his life together. He also mentioned some ups and downs in Wallace’s life since then and how he has gotten his life straight once again.
Jackson admits that when he told Wallace his story would be published in a book, his reaction was a surprise.
“He never knew about the original book idea because he was missing for most of that time,” Jackson said. “When this happened with the agent, that is when I finally approached him. I remember I went and picked him up and we went for a drive and I said that you won’t believe what happened today. I told him and Jackie has a way that he just breaks into this huge grin. That is exactly what he did and I don’t remember what he said but I remember that look. We talked about it and he is very excited.”
